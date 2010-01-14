How Play Promotes Creativity at Work

In our current world of information overload, speed, and mandates to increase productivity, people tend to drill down and get into a negative mood. As Martin Seligman states, citing abundant research, “Positive mood produces broader attention . . .more creative thinking . . . and more holistic thinking . . . in contrast to negative mood which produces narrower attention . . . more critical thinking, and more analytic thinking.”

It is useful now to promote the more positive state of mind that allows for free play of the mind, rather than demand answers quickly. The hurried, focused, pressured thinker is prone to stifle new ideas or misinterpret what he sees. Let me give a couple of examples of how your first or even second thought can lead you astray.

In logic there is a famous example called the “Monty Hall problem,” named after the host of the old TV game show Let’s Make a Deal. The problem goes as follows: let’s say Monty shows you three curtains and tells you that behind one curtain there sits a new car, but behind the other two curtains lurk booby prizes–a donkey and a rubber boot. He asks you to pick a curtain, and you pick curtain #1. Then Monty opens curtain #3, which reveals the donkey. Now he gives you the opportunity to switch your choice from curtain #1 to #2. Assuming you want the car, what do you decide to do?

Think about it before you read on.

Most people see no reason to switch. But, in fact, you double your odds of getting the car if you switch to curtain #2. At the outset, when you picked curtain #1, the odds were 1 in 3 that the car was behind that curtain, and 2 in 3 that it wasn’t. After Monty opens curtain #3, those odds do not change. There is still a 1 in 3 chance that the car is behind curtain #1. That means there must be a 2 in 3 chance the car is behind curtain #2. So you double your chance by switching. Knowing what’s behind curtain #3 has helped you. But you have to be adept enough with logic and statistics to take advantage of what that knowledge has given you.

Here are two other examples. The price of a ball and a bat is $1.10. The bat is priced one dollar higher than the ball. What is the price of the ball?

Think about it before you read on.