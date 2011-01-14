Manufactured Intimacy and The Logo Wisdom of Crowds

Suddenly, a change in a corporate logo becomes headline news. Last week, Starbucks’ decision to drop the words “coffee” from its brand identity – announced with great caffeinated fanfare by Howard Schultz – generated a serious foam of journalistic attention.

Minimalism evokes confidence. Starbucks doesn’t need anything more than the

“siren” – as Howard Schultz, the company’s founder, describes the iconic

visage. (I’m sure his mythological reference

to irresistible lures is not accidental.)

And apparently, Target doesn’t need anything more than it’s bulls-eye;

logo-watchers have noted that the company has dropped its name, without any

media hoopla.

Last year, by contrast, there were two disastrously ill-fated logo

reinventions, one for Tropicana and one for the Gap.

In both cases, howls of graphic distress were heard

from devoted fans of the brand. And the media – delighted by the

spectacle of big companies making fools of themselves by alienating their best

customers through dumb changes – joined the ridicule. Eventually, the companies capitulated and

returned to their old identities, their public humiliation offset, at least, by

the public display of brand affection demonstrated by outraged logo

fundamentalists.

More telling than these individual brand decisions,

though, was the depth of consumer interest in, and response to, the manner in

which a company chooses to present itself to consumers, its aesthetic strategy.

After all, corporate graphics are an essential form of corporate manipulation.

Type faces and logo designs are influential branding levers, artifacts of

non-verbal communication that reach deep into our brains to activate swarms of

neurons and trigger feelings of confidence, joy, modernity, or hundreds of

other emotions,

Given, then, that companies change logos for

calculated reasons of, well, mind control – or at least mind-shaping – you

might think that both consumers and the media would resent the sheer

obviousness of this. That we’d get all huffy about sophisticated

attempts to create brand preference through bio-chemical skullduggery.

That corporations would be called out for such brazen behavior.

Instead, while we may criticize a particular logo

transmogrification on stylistic grounds, we’re blissfully unaggrieved by the

intentions behind it. That’s because we’ve all become media insiders and

cultural critics. We’re deep in the game. We’re visual

sophisticates, if not logo groupies. And

as astute observers of the marketing minuet we don’t mind being spun around as

the slippery corporate hand reaches for our wallet.