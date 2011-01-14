2011: The Year to Shape Up Nonprofit Boards

Nonprofit boards alone have leadership authority–the legal and fiduciary responsibilities–for the organizations that can invigorate the economies of our communities, protect the environment, provide access to education and health care for all, alleviate poverty around the world, and more. Given such important missions, under tough financial circumstances, let 2011 be the year that nonprofit boards get in shape.

How can boards truly exercise their legal and fiduciary duties of care, loyalty, and obedience under such circumstances?

Unfortunately, it’s still too common to find nonprofit boards that are slow to change. Boards with red flags are:

Some complain that it’s the nonprofit board model that doesn’t work. I disagree. The beauty of federal and state laws regulating nonprofit board governance is that the laws are minimal. Generally speaking, in addition to requiring board members to abide by the duties of care, loyalty and obedience, laws require that a board be comprised of at least three people, with a maximum of five-year terms (but no rules either way about term limits). So boards are free to determine the size, structure, officer positions, committees, frequency of board meetings, and so on–to create the model that will work best for the particular organization to achieve its greatest potential. There’s no one-size-fits-all. What an opportunity.

See my next post on “Designer Boards” to learn how nonprofits can build boards to maximize their revenues and their impact, and together strengthen the effectiveness of the nonprofit/NGO sector.

In the meantime, please share your experiences, questions, and comments about nonprofit boards.