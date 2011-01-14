“I’m Not Listening to You!” Why Political Conversations Are So Volatile

Have you ever had a political conversation where you felt like the person you’re talking with was living on a different planet? I mean, here is an intelligent person you’re talking with who must have cleverly disguised antennae because what else could explain his or her alien version of reality? There’s a reason that the admonition for generations has been not to talk about politics–although it’s probably not in an effort to conceal a Martian invasion.

Political parties have their own world view that creates shared

assumptions among members–in other words they have their own culture. Political discussions reveal how we

share a nationality but live in parallel political cultures. While it could be interesting to watch

an impassioned debate over whether Swiss culture is superior to Belgian,

realistically we would never expect a winner because no culture is inherently

superior to any other. They’re just different. Any belief in the superiority of

one over the other is a reflection of our personal culture bias.

The same goes for politics. Having coached elected officials at the national and state levels, I wholeheartedly believe that

the overwhelming majority of elected officials are optimistic idealists who

want to create a great future. However, these officials are separated by

cultural differences about the future they envision and how they can make it

reality. It’s the mix of passionate optimism and cultural differences that

makes communicating about politics so potentially volatile.

In the U.S. we have 536 elected officials running the largest

economy ever to exist, and they cannot communicate with one another. Since

those of us who vote are doing the hiring and firing, we can demand that our

representatives improve their skill set. (Of course according to surveys, 25

percent of people think things are running peachily as is, but this article is

for the other 75 % who aren’t so satisfied.)

I admit that it would be unfair to fire the people working

for us without giving them the tools for professional development, so here

goes. The main skill that would vastly improve political communication is

cultural agility. Culturally agile leadership is the ability to create highly

functioning relationships with anyone anywhere by quickly understanding and adeptly

responding to differing cultural assumptions. The recipe is simple:

Be curious enough to understand the assumptions

and contexts that other people are working from, without imposing your own

personal judgment.

Be self-aware about your own cultural biases.

Adapt your communication to be relevant to the

people you want to communicate with.

This doesn’t mean everyone suddenly agrees on everything. It

does, however, infuse communication with a healthy dose of rational humility. This is desperately needed to successfully run an organization that’s the size

of the U.S. government.

If you want our elected officials to create better results, don’t wait until the next election in the hopes a new cast of characters will suddenly change things. Start with the people who are serving you now.