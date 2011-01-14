Snow Shovel, Movable Type, and the Mobile Social Web

I think we can all agree that the Internet is pretty awesome. But a few things recently got me thinking about where the outer limits of that awesomeness may lie. I heard a quote recently to the effect of: “The mobile social web is the most powerful collaborative tool in the history of…” something, something, something. I think we’ve all been hearing a lot of this lately–certainly a lot of us in the travel business have, especially those who eagerly lean forward for such innovations, which, in actuality, rarely seem to be adopted.

As for the legitimacy of the assertion, I don’t know. Seriously, I would have thought Gutenberg’s movable type might have grabbed at least one vote as an incremental societal advancement–perhaps with all the other votes in favor of the invention of the be-all, end-all mobile social web. Maybe the telegraph and telephone would have split a vote. Radio? TV? Personal computer? Nah!

That’s neither here nor there. We can quibble over the merits of becoming a species of oral communicators vs. our heritage of the written word. We can debate whether the top 10 % of the world’s population are gazing too affectionately–and too frequently–at their handheld devices. What I think is not open to debate, however, is that I’m probably far from the only person taking issue with the implicit hucksterism and fear-mongering of quotes like this.

Far be it for me to deny the importance of mobile innovation in travel. I mean, look at what we as globetrotters can do with sophisticated smart devices nowadays. Frankly, it is amazing.

Thanks to mobile apps, we know where we are (“Where is that restaurant again?”). We know what we’re looking at (“What’s that church called? Santa … something?”). We know what to do (actually, that’s a bit of an exaggeration). We know what things there are to do, to a degree (depending on wherever we may find ourselves).

On the last point, let’s remember that if a hip nightclub doesn’t have a sign outside and doesn’t advertise, they probably aren’t going to call themselves out on Google Maps, either. You know where to find them, and if you don’t, fine. You’re not supposed to.