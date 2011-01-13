iPad 2 Rumor Round-Up: Gestures, Cameras, and Photo Apps But No Home Button

The iPad 2 rumor mill, spinning ever faster, spits out today’s fresh excitement: Apple’s tablet (and possibly iPhone 5) may lose its home button, gain the ability to understand complex gestures, and have full-powered photo apps.

Home Button

BoyGeniusReport has really put the cat among the pigeons in the Apple world today, with “pretty wild information” from a source inside Apple that suggests the iPad 2 will lack a physical home button. Rumor suggests Steve Jobs didn’t want any physical controls on the original iPhone–so perhaps his company’s hardware and software have now evolved to give him what he desires.

In terms of Apple design evolution, it’s a completely plausible step. It represents a simplification and refinement of the iDevices, which are already noted for their simplicity in design and UI, and it’s a move Apple’s tried out on iPods–with the previous generation iPod Shuffle losing nearly every button for an in-wire button system, and the new iPod Nano gaining a touchscreen to replace the buttons and clickwheel.

Plus, carving the hole for the existing home button into the iPad and iPhone’s home screen is a tricky process that introduces structural weaknesses, and potentially gives dust an moisture another way inside the device. Ditching this weak point is desirable.

And not to blow our own trumpet too much, but this is also something we speculated about in our graphical rendering of the iPad 2 for 2011.