Will Netflix Break My Heart?

Netflix is going to break my heart. I fell in love one night when I stopped a movie I was watching to wash dishes in the kitchen before I tiptoed upstairs to make sure the kids were asleep, and then I continued the movie seamlessly from the spinning bike in my bedroom. The future has arrived! Almost any movie or show I want where and when I want it.

Alas, I fear, Netflix will soon break my heart. And it’s an American icon that is warning me: American Airlines (AA).

You see, middle men are dying. Last week Sabre, the former AA subsidiary, now an independent “global distribution system” (GDS) which supplies travel agencies and online travel agencies with ticket and pricing information, announced it was raising the rates it charges on AA tickets. This move is an escalation of a battle that has been brewing between airlines and GDSs. Just before the holidays AA pulled its fares from online travel agency Orbitz. Just before New Year, another online travel agency, Expedia, pulled AA flights because of a dispute.

What is provoking the animosity and what does this have to do with Netflix?

Underlying this competitive dynamic is the lowering cost of coordination. Airlines once valued the service GDS provided consolidating fairs in a searchable manner to consumers. It cost less for airlines to allow independent coordinators to do this job than to do it themselves.

Now the calculus has reversed. Technology and online consumer habits have changed to the point that airlines can efficiently sell directly to consumers, and consumers can search across airlines for free (Bing’s flight search engine, which pulls fare information often directly from airlines’ systems, is a great example of this). Airlines would rather you search on a free service and then click through to their web sites to book your seat. This allows them to up sell you extra luggage, more leg room, and other once-free services that airlines increasingly depend on for profits.

My point is the for-profit middle man, the consolidator and coordinator, is under pressure because every day it grows easier and cheaper for providers to do the job themselves. I bet the private equity firms who bought Sabre wished they had foreseen this dynamic.