Pac-Man Reboot: In the Bio-Arcade, Microorganisms Change Gameplay

This will probably be the weirdest thing you will read today. Enjoy! A researcher at Stanford named Ingmar Riedel-Kruse has developed videogames that actually use living cells as part of the game mechanics. Think arcade classics–like Pac-Man or Centipede–but with actual microorganisms flitting about the screen. Riedel-Kruse and several co-authors published their study, “Design, engineering, and utility of biotic games,” in the most recent issue of the journal Lab on a Chip.

According to Stanford University News, this is the first time anyone has made a game in which “a player’s actions influence the behavior of living microorganisms in real time,” something we’re willing to readily believe. Anyway, it’s really best seen with your own eyes:

“One day I happened to read about the history and early development of computer games,” Riedel-Kruse tells Fast Company, “which was enabled by the advancement of computer technology. Since biotechnology currently undergoes a similar revolution…it struck me that biotechnology could also be a medium for a new kind of game.”

To the arcade classics that Riedel-Kruse has rebooted he has given clever names. Pac-Man played with a ravenous paramecium? PAC-Mecium. A horse-race-inspired betting game founded on the technique known as the polymerase chain reaction? PolymerRace. And don’t forget POND PONG and The Prisoner’s Smellemma. The microorganisms are housed in a chamber with a microscopic camera, which is hooked up to the computer that runs the gaming software.