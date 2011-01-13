Sofa-Friendly iPad Reading Could Eat Into Primetime TV’s User Attention

The iPad is changing how folks read stuff online–no surprise if you think how different a gizmo it is to a PC. But a new study shows it’s moving online reading into primetime TV hours, which is big news. Is evening reading coming back, just in a digital style?

The study comes from internal data acquired by ReadItLater, a web service that lets users bookmark web content for perusal at a different time. Though you may think this slightly colors the dataset, the way this service works gives the company unique access to time-coded data on how iPad users (and traditional computer users) read content online.

By looking at how traffic moves through their servers, normalized for global time differences, the ReadItLater team worked out how traditional PC users spread their online reading out during the day. As you may expect, given how deeply into our everyday lives the computer has penetrated, the curve of content consumption is pretty stable–not much happens in the wee small hours of the day, then as people wake and go to work there’s more traffic, with a small peak spread out around traditional lunch hours and another around 8PM after the evening meal.

When you look at iPhone and iPad user traffic, distinct from “normal” PCs, everything is suddenly very different. iPhone users have distinct peaks in their reading habits, timed to correspond with the morning routine of breakfast, then a commute to work, the end of the work day and homeward journey, and then last thing in the evening. This matches the iPhone’s status as a handy, portable, always-on Net browser that’s good for quick content consumption.

But it’s with the iPad that the statistics get very odd indeed: With minor usage spikes first thing in the morning, at lunchtime and then dinner time, the main bulk of iPad text content consumption is from 7PM to 11PM.