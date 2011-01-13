Tuscon and America: Witnessing Extreme Trauma and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Within the span of a few days “we have witnessed unspeakable tragedy” and remarkable resilience. As an emergency medicine physician I have provided care for patients and families who experienced disasters; man-made and natural. We expect the unexpected in the ER. But not on a trip to the grocery store on a Saturday morning. Our norms and routines were violated beyond belief on Saturday. A parking lot was transformed into a theatre for warfare. Do you wonder if you could have demonstrated the heroism of Daniel Hernadez? How did you feel when you saw the first images of the tragedy unfold on TV? Can you be whole again? The answers to these questions– as is witnessing– is very personal.

It is the ‘witnessing’; directly or indirectly that can lead to one of the most profound & debilitating medical disorder, post traumatic stress disorder(PTSD). Although most commonly associated with combat in the lives of our servicewomen and men, PTSD can and does affect civilians; you, your employees, your family members and communities. While sadness, anxiety and depression can result from exposure to a traumatic event, PTSD is the most devastating long-term response to traumatic stressors.

Direct first-hand experience, for example, such as being in the parking lot in Tucson last Saturday witnessing the assault and victimization, or involvement in accidents, having a life-threatening illness or being involved in natural or man-made disasters can cause the type of severe trauma reaction seen in PTSD. Indirect exposure, watching television and seeing the plight of others who are in danger, or who are seriously injured or killed, can also cause PTSD. Another type of exposure occurs for some through hearing about traumatic events that others have experienced. Typically, the types of experiences that lead to Post traumatic Stress Disorder would be considered overwhelming and traumatic for anyone exposed to them.

Situations which commonly can result in PTSD include:

• the possibility of one’s own serious injury or loss of physical integrity

• the possibility of one’s own death

• one’s own actual serious injury or loss of physical integrity

• the possibility of another’s serious injury or loss of physical integrity

• the possibility of another’s death

• another’s actual serious injury or loss of physical integrity

• another’s death

Fear, helplessness and horror are the key emotions experienced by people suffering from PTSD. People who suffer from PTSD often relive the experience through nightmares and flashbacks, have difficulty sleeping, and feel numb, detached or estranged, and have hyper arousal symptoms. These symptoms can be severe enough and last long enough to significantly impair daily life. This condition is chronic if the symptoms persist for three months or longer. Some people have a delayed onset of symptoms which don’t begin until at least six months after the incident.