Yahoo’s Latest Play at Growing a Media Empire: A New Sports Magazine

Look up stories in the press about Yahoo and they inevitably talk about search–despite the fact that Yahoo gave up that battle almost 18 months ago. What gets less attention is how the company has been steadily building out its media properties. Though many industry veterans reflexively think of Yahoo as an aggregator of other people’s content, it’s been increasingly adding its own voices, as with the hiring last year of an all-star team of bloggers for its news section or the addition of lifestyle sites like Shine for its entertainment vertical that harvests user-created content.

The latest addition to the fold is a “sports magazine,” ThePostGame, which Yahoo says will create a place for longer and more universal sports content that doesn’t currently have a comfortable home in the existing sports vertical.

Though lacking the same kind of brand punch as an ESPN or Sports Illustrated, Yahoo Sports nevertheless leads the category of online sports sites–and had 52 million unique visitors last month. But data on visitors told Yahoo that the same people who dig into the sports content also spend time over on the news, entertainment and finance sites. Yet the organization of sports news, which is siloed into a slew of sports-specific channels, wasn’t set up to facilitate and capture the interest of people who weren’t necessarily die-hard NFL fans or dedicated NASCAR enthusiasts, says North America executive editor Dave Morgan.

“The natural evolution for Yahoo Sports to go to a platform like [a magazine] is it allows us to serve more horizontal audiences that are on these verticals,” Morgan tells Fast Company. “So if you’re talking about something that creates a safer football helmet, that’s a football story, but it’s also a safety story, a health story, a fitness story. Right now, if we don’t have these other platforms, you’re probably only going to find that in the NFL channel … It becomes very hard programmatically to elevate these things that might be of general interest.”

The new online magazine is being produced in partnership with the two-year-old SportsFanLive.com, a social sports site run by David Katz, the former head of Yahoo sports and entertainment (who actually hired Morgan five years ago). Morgan says the two had talked over the years about collaborating and the time now seemed right to move forward. Teams from both organizations will produce the content and share in the revenues. Toyota is the magazine’s first sponsor.

ThePostGame announcement follows revelations earlier this week that Yahoo has finally hired a head of media to fill the gap left when two of its executives–David Ko, head of audience, mobile, and local, and Jimmy Pitaro, head of media–let the company last fall. Taking over their responsibilities is Mickie Rosen, a former Fox Interactive executive who helped negotiate the Hulu arrangement. Rosen was brought on board by Ross Levinsohn, Yahoo’s new president of North America who was previously president of Fox Interactive.