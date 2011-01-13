Leadership Hall of Fame: Dan Heath, Coauthor of “Made to Stick”

What was the impetus for you and your brother Chip to write Made to Stick ?

We were puzzled and somewhat disturbed by the fact that lots of shady ideas–like urban legends, conspiracy theories, and rumors–have no trouble succeeding in the marketplace of ideas. Meanwhile, many important ideas fail to stick (e.g., public health messages and the correct nationality of our president). We wanted to reverse-engineer the “naturally sticky” ideas and figure out what made them so effective. In the book, we tried to demonstrate that there are patterns that explain their success, and these patterns can be used by people who have credible, important ideas to share–teachers, non-profit leaders, entrepreneurs, etc.

Why do you think the book was so successful and resonated with the business world in the way that it did?

I’d love to tell you that it all unfolded according to our master plan of stickiness, but the honest answer is that I have no clue. Chip and I worked hard on Made to Stick, and we’re proud of it, but I’m not naïve enough to think that our hard work explains anything. There are lots of great books that don’t get much attention. I think the book’s success was 90% luck and 10% putting duct tape on the cover.

Have there been any events since you wrote the book that made you say, “This is our notion of being sticky in practice.”?

Over the past few years, social marketers have become much, much better at sticky communication–check out The Girl Effect and NYC’s “Don’t Drink Yourself Fat” campaigns for brilliant examples. (To be clear, Chip and I had nothing to do with these, other than applauding them.) Social entrepreneurs are learning that, to communicate effectively, they’ve got to craft simple, emotional messages.

Now, there are definitely more companies promoting themselves on social networks. Which companies are using it to deliver sticky ideas?