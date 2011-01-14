Kraft Store Kiosk Scans Your Face Then Knows What to Feed It [Video]

Dinner planning: It’s the bane of every five o’clock shopper who can’t bear to serve up frozen pizza one more night. Now, with the help of some spooky video analytics, Intel and Kraft aim to help harried shoppers come up with better–or at least different–solutions, right in their grocery aisles.

Debuting at this week’s 2011 National Retail Federation show (along with an amazing checkout counter of the future from Adidas), The “Meal Planning Solution,” part of Intel’s “Connected Store,” is a sort of kiosk you might find in an upscale suburban market, catering to families desperate to find something the kids will eat.

The average shopper, says Kraft’s VP of retail experience, Don King, has a paltry 10 recipes in his or her average meal-time rotation: Spaghetti, pizza, hamburgers, chicken, etc. Kraft’s goal is to help them expand that repertoire using, of course, Kraft products. Plus, 70% of them enter the store without a clue as to what to serve that night for dinner.

So, when he or she passes by the kiosk, the digital signage, equipped with a freaky sort of Anonymous Video Analytics technology, zooms in on his or her face and instantly determines gender and age group to guess what products might exert some allure (hopefully it won’t scan your second chin and suggest half a South Beach Living Fiber Fit Bar … nothing else). For somebody who looks like she might be a mom of school-age kids, it would presumably recommend Oscar Mayer wieners with a side of Mac ‘n’ Cheese. A twenty-something guy with bloodshot eyes might be directed to the Tombstone Pizza aisle.