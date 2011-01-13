3 Dangers of Making “Recruitment and Retention” the Only Reason for Workplace Flexibility

From what I’m seeing, we’ve turned a corner in the job market. Firms are publicly stating their intention to hire . And, the “Look, people are just lucky to have jobs,” mantra of the last two years has given way quickly to “We need to offer workplace flexibility so we can attract and retain our people.” This is great news for me, but it’s dangerous for employers.

It’s great news for me because it is true and it’s the easiest sell for our expertise. A mountain of research has proven over and over again that people choose and stay with employers, in part, because of flexibility. Employers are all ears when we explain how we can help solve that problem. It’s the reason retention and recruitment drove the growth of flexibility in the 90’s and 00’s.

Falling back on this familiar “why” for flexibility could be dangerous for organizations. As we saw at the height of the economic downturn, flexibility based solely on the recruitment and retention rationale had shallow roots. It couldn’t hold against the strong winds of the recession. In many organizations, flexibility disappeared perhaps not in name, but in practice because, “Look, people are just lucky to have jobs.”

Let’s not repeat the mistakes of the past.

Let’s use this resurgent focus on the importance of flexibility to create a stronger root system that runs deeper into the culture and the day-to-day operating model.

We need to go beyond recruitment and retention, because if we don’t:

People won’t trust that flexibility is real and safe to use. Flexibility is not a red carpet you can roll out in good times and roll back in at the first signs of trouble. You get one, maybe two, shots at promoting greater flexibility in your workplace. Initially, people will trust you and try it. But they’ll be watching. If flexibility is perceived to not work as promised, hurts someone’s career, or becomes a flavor of the month, it will be very hard to get buy-in the next time. That doesn’t mean flexibility shouldn’t adapt to changing realities. It just can’t disappear.