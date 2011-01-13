The Groupon of Radio? Triton, Deal Current to Bring Daily Deals to Listeners

You’ve heard something about the death of print? Or about the struggles of traditional television in an Internet age? Well, it’s been no easier on the third great old-school medium: radio. In recent years, the aggregate revenue for radio has declined from 21 billion to around 15, according to one estimate. But a company called Triton Digital Media, which helps local radio stations get savvy to the web, thinks it has found a way forward, and earlier this week it announced a partnership with a company called Deal Current to offer something like the “Groupon of Radio.”

When Groupon wants to enter a new market, it has to establish relationships with retailers, and it must find its way into the inboxes of people who live in the region in question. Triton Digital’s insight is that local radio has been forging relationships like this for years. It has worked diligently to foster relationships with local commerce, to serve ads over the airwaves. And as it has shifted–tentatively–online, many radio stations have developed databases of loyal listeners’ email addresses, many of whom don’t mind receiving offers in their inboxes.

Why should something like Groupon upend relationships forged over decades, figures Triton Digital? Says Chris Bell, president of Triton’s Loyalty Division: “The reality is radio sort of invented the model of discounted offers to the consumers.”

Triton has a clever way of finding antecedents for new media trends in old media: A video on its site points out that radio was “the original social media”–consider the image of the family gathered round the device for one of FDR’s fireside chats.