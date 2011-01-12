Twitter Study Suggests Verizon iPhone Won’t Be a Bloodbath for AT&T, Droid [Exclusive]

The iPhone is coming to Verizon, and everyone, from analysts to Jon Stewart, is already sounding the death knell on AT&T. But how are actual consumers reacting to the news? Who is planning to switch from AT&T to Verizon? And how many are planning to stay?

To find out, we sought help from social media analytics firm Crimson Hexagon, makers of the Harvard-developed public opinion platform ForSight, which uses a human-assisted algorithm to gauge opinion on Facebook and Twitter in real-time. During the announcement, Crimson analyzed about 78,000 tweets related to the news, from AT&T and Verizon subscribers to iPhone and Droid users. Here’s what they found.

Though many criticize AT&T’s network, Verizon’s announcement wasn’t all bad news for the carrier. Around 24% of opinion analyzed remained positive about AT&T. What’s more, around 18% said they would waiting to make a decision on the Verizon iPhone, either because they were unsure about the device (5%) or because they were going to hold off until the iPhone 5 (13%). Only 7% of tweets indicated users were choosing to stay with AT&T, but an additional 5% believed the network would improve because the Verizon iPhone might free up data bandwidth.

For Verizon, the news was met with a little more excitement. Around 40% of public opinion was positive for the carrier, with 20% of tweets indicating users that have already decided to buy the iPhone, and 5% specifically indicating they plan to switch carriers for the iPhone on Verizon. Additionally, around 11% of tweets analyzed were “tech positive,” which according to Crimson, consisted mostly of positive feedback on the Verizon iPhone’s mobile hotspot feature.