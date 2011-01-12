Why Do Smart People Do Such Dumb Things?

No, I’m not talking about the upcoming season of American Idol. I’m talking about the fact that hard-charging executives in the financial world, just two years after the most catastrophic meltdown since the Great Depression, are back to the business of taking too many risks and asking too few questions.

Which raises the biggest question of them all: Why do so many smart people keep doing so many dumb things?

Consider, first, rampant excesses in a most unlikely part of the financial scene–the market for microcredits to the world’s poorest people. For years, those of us who study business innovation have been thrilled by the results and influence of Muhammad Yunus, Grameen Bank, and the idea that one powerful way to fight poverty is to make small loans to villagers (mainly women) who have tons of energy but no access to capital.

In recent years, though, latecomers to the concept of microcredit, from Wall Street and other financial hotspots, have expanded (and deformed) Yunus’s ideas beyond recognition, to the point where it has now become fashionable to denounce microlending as an abuse of the poor, and to rally borrowers to default on their loans. As a devastating report in The New York Times concluded, “Done right these loans have show promise in allowing some borrowers to build sustainable livelihoods. But it has also become clear that the rapid growth of microcredit … has made the loans much less effective.”

Meanwhile, in a very different part of the financial scene, financiers are also playing with fire. Roger McNamee, one of Silicon Valley’s most celebrated venture capitalists, is worried that Goldman Sachs’s much-ballyhooed investment in Facebook, which values the young firm at a staggering $50 billion, is going to lead to an explosion of private investments in hotshot companies–deals that look like public offerings but don’t involve nearly the same level of scrutiny. “If history is any guide, both sides will eventually overplay their hands on this, eventually leading to problems,” he told Andrew Ross Sorkin. “I hope the only people harmed are speculators.”

I hope so too, but I highly doubt it. The story of finance over the last 25 years has been the story of innovation run amok–and of our systematic failure, as a society, as companies, as individual leaders, to learn from mistakes we seem determined to keep making. It might be condo loans in Miami, credits to yak herders in Mongolia, or private stakes in hot Internet companies, but it’s déjà vu all over again: good ideas that go disastrously wrong, genuine steps forward that bring markets crashing down.