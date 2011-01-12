Climate Change May Be Making Australia’s Floods Worse

The current magnitude of Australia’s floods are likely to be the result of climate change, say some scientists, though the evidence is not entirely clear yet.

“The waters off Australia are the warmest ever measured and those waters provide moisture to the atmosphere for the Queensland and northern Australia monsoon,” Matthew England of the Climate Change Research Center at the University of New South Wales, Sydney, told Reuters.

“It has to be affecting the climate, regionally and globally. It has to be affecting things like La Nina. But can you find a credible argument which says it’s made it worse? I can’t at the moment,” president of the Australian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society, Neville Nicholls, countered.

El Nino is a warming of waters in the Pacific and often reduces rainfall and leads to drought, while La Nina is the opposite–an extreme cooling of the Pacific waters, which triggers strong winds, rain, cyclones, and ultimately floods. The intensity of the two fluctuate, which has led to notable storms in the past, while other times leaving no significant imprint.