Syyn Labs Super Geeks Are Google’s Science Fair Ringers [Video]

Syyn Labs got famous building OK Go’s Rube Goldberg machine for the “This Too Shall Pass” video. And they specialize in sidewinder contraptions full of fire, explosions, electricity, rockets, and more. Typically, they take countless hours of precision alignment and require test after test before they’re fully functional. Google, which recently came to Syyn to build a machine for the New York launch of its Science Fair initiative, didn’t have that kind of time. Oh, and it had to work on the first try. Live. For a live audience and a global webcast. Here’s how Syyn pulled it off.

