How Do You Make Your Business Ideas Concrete? Look to Hamburger Helper

For an entrepreneur, having the chance to pitch a business idea to

local venture capitalists is a big deal, like a budding actor getting an

audition with an independent film director. But having a chance to

pitch an idea to Kleiner Perkins–the most prestigious firm in Silicon

Valley–is more like a private one-on-one audition with Steven Spielberg.

You could walk out a star, or you could walk out having blown

the biggest chance of your life.

advertisement

advertisement

And that’s why twenty-nine-year-old Jerry Kaplan was nervous as

he stood in the Kleiner Perkins office in early 1987. His presentation

would start in about thirty minutes. Kaplan was a former researcher

at Stanford who had quit to work at Lotus in its early days.

Lotus, with its bestselling Lotus 1-2-3 spreadsheet, became a stock

market darling. Now Kaplan was ready for the next challenge. He

had a vision for a smaller, more portable generation of personal

computers. He hung around outside the conference room as the previous

entrepreneur finished his presentation. Watching the other entrepreneur,

he felt underprepared. As he observed, his nervousness advanced

toward panic. The other entrepreneur wore a dark pin-striped suit with

a red power tie. Kaplan had on a sport jacket with an open-collared

shirt. The other entrepreneur was projecting an impressive color graph

onto the whiteboard. Kaplan was carrying a maroon portfolio with a

blank pad of paper inside. This did not bode well. Kaplan had thought that he was showing up for an informal “get

to know you” session, but, standing there, he realized how naive he’d

been. He had “no business plan, no slides, no charts, no financial

projections, no prototypes.” Worst of all, the überprepared entrepreneur

in the boardroom was facing a skeptical audience that now peppered

him with tough questions. When Kaplan’s turn arrived, one of the partners introduced him.

Kaplan took a deep breath and started: “I believe that a new type of

computer, more like a notebook than a typewriter, and operated by a

pen rather than a keyboard, will serve the needs of professionals like

ourselves when we are away from our desks. We will use them to take

notes, send and receive messages through cellular telephone links;

look up addresses, phone numbers, price lists, and inventories; do

spreadsheet calculations; and fill out order forms.” He covered the required technology, highlighting the major unknown:

whether a machine could reliably recognize handwriting and

convert it into commands. Kaplan recounts what happened next: My audience seemed tense. I couldn’t tell whether they were annoyed

by my lack of preparation or merely concentrating on what

I was saying. . . . Thinking I had already blown it, and therefore

had little to lose, I decided to risk some theatrics. “If I were carrying a portable PC right now, you would sure as

hell know it. You probably didn’t realize that I am holding a

model of the future of computing right here in my hands.” I tossed my maroon leather case in the air. It sailed to the center

of the table where it landed with a loud clap. “Gentlemen, here is a model of the next step in the computer

revolution.” For a moment, I thought this final act of drama might get me

thrown out of the room. They were sitting in stunned silence, staring

at my plain leather folder–which lay motionless on the

table–as though it were suddenly going to come to life. Brook

Byers, the youthful-looking but long-time partner in the firm,

slowly reached out and touched the portfolio as if it were some

sort of talisman. He asked the first question. “Just how much information could you store in something

like this?” John Doerr [another partner] answered before I could respond.

“It doesn’t matter. Memory chips are getting smaller and

cheaper each year and the capacity will probably double for the

same size and price annually.” Someone else chimed in. “But bear in mind, John, that unless

you translate the handwriting efficiently, it’s likely to take up a lot

more room.” The speaker was Vinod Khosla, the founding CEO

of Sun Microsystems, who helped the partnership evaluate technology

deals. Kaplan said that from that point on he hardly had to speak, as partners

and associates traded questions and insights that fleshed out his

proposal. Periodically, he said, someone would reach out to touch or

examine his portfolio. “It had been magically transformed from a stationery-

store accessory into a symbol of the future of technology.”

advertisement

A few days later, Kaplan got a call from Kleiner Perkins. The partners

had decided to back the idea. Their investment valued Kaplan’s

nonexistent company at $4.5 million. What transformed this meeting from a grill session–with an anxious

entrepreneur in the hot seat–to a brainstorming session? The

maroon portfolio. The portfolio presented a challenge to the boardroom

participants–a way of focusing their thoughts and bringing

their existing knowledge to bear. It changed their attitude from reactive

and critical to active and creative. The presence of the portfolio made it easier for the venture capitalists

to brainstorm, in the same way that focusing on “white things

in our refrigerator” made it easier for us to brainstorm. When they

saw the size of the portfolio, it sparked certain questions: How much

memory could you fit in that thing? Which PC components will

shrink in the next few years, and which won’t? What new technology

would have to be invented to make it feasible? This same process was

sparked in Sony’s Japanese engineering team by the concept of a

“pocketable radio.” Concreteness creates a shared “turf” on which people can collaborate.

Everybody in the room feels comfortable that they’re tackling

the same challenge. Even experts–even the Kleiner Perkins venture

capitalists, the rock stars of the technology world–benefit from concrete

talk that puts them on common ground. How do we move toward concrete ideas for our own messages? We

might find our own decisions easier to make if they are guided by the

needs of specific people: our readers, our students, our customers.

advertisement

General Mills is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of consumer

products. Its brands include Pillsbury, Cheerios, Green Giant,

Betty Crocker, Chex, and many others. One of the largest brands in

the company, from a sales perspective, is Hamburger Helper. Melissa

Studzinski, a twenty-eight-year-old from Michigan, joined General

Mills in 2004 as Hamburger Helper’s brand manager. When she joined the team, Hamburger Helper had been in a

decade-long slump. The CEO, frustrated by the decline, announced

that his number one goal for 2005 was to fix and grow the Hamburger

Helper brand. Studzinski, the newest person on the team, was eager

to tackle the challenge. When she started the job, she was given three huge binders full of

data and stats: sales and volume data, advertising-strategy briefs, product

information, and market research on the brand’s customers. The

binders were difficult to pick up, let alone absorb into memory. She

called them the “death binders.” A few months later, Studzinski’s team decided to put the data aside

and try something new. They made plans to send members of the

Hamburger Helper team–marketing, advertising, and R & D staffers

–out into the homes of Hamburger Helper customers. The idea was

known informally as “Fingertips,” because the General Mills employees

needed to have a picture of the brand’s customers at their fingertips. A call went out for mothers (the predominant customers of Hamburger

Helper) who were willing to let strangers come into their

homes and gawk at them while they cooked. The team visited two to

three dozen homes. Studzinski visited three homes, and the experience

stuck with her. “I had read and I could recite all the data about

our customers,” she says. “I knew their demographics by heart. But it

was a very different experience to walk into a customer’s home and

experience a little bit of her life. I’ll never forget one woman, who

had a toddler on her hip while she was mixing up dinner on the stove.

We know that ‘convenience’ is an important attribute of our product,

but it’s a different thing to see the need for convenience firsthand.” Most of all, Studzinski learned that moms and their kids really

valued predictability. Hamburger Helper had eleven different pasta

shapes, but kids didn’t care about different shapes. What they did care

about was flavor, and moms just wanted to buy the same predictable flavor

their kids wouldn’t reject. But Hamburger Helper had more than

thirty different flavors, and moms struggled to find their favorites among

the massive grocery-store displays. Food and beverage companies

constantly push to develop new flavors and packages, but Studzinski

needed to resist this push. “Moms saw new flavors as risky,” she says.

advertisement

Using this concrete information about moms and kids, the team

convinced a diverse collection of people across the organization–in

groups ranging from supply chain and manufacturing to finance–

to simplify the product line. According to Studzinski, the cost savings

were “huge,” yet moms were happier because it was easier to find their

families’ favorites on grocery stores shelves. The insight to simplify the

product line–along with other key insights concerning pricy and

advertising–sparked a turnaround for the brand. At the end of fiscal

year 2005, Hamburger Helper’s sales had increased 11 percent. Studzinski says, “Now when I’ve got a decision to make about the

brand, I think of the women I met. I wonder what they would do if they

were in my shoes. And it’s amazing how helpful it is to think that way.” This article is excerpted from the book Made to Stick: Why Some Ideas Survive and Others Die, written by Chip and Dan Heath. Chip Heath is the Thrive Foundation of Youth Professor of Organizational Behavior in the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University, and Dan Heath is a Senior Fellow at Duke University’s CASE Center, which supports social entrepreneurs. The Heath brothers’ new book, Switch: How to Change Things When Change Is Hard, was released in 2010 and debuted at #1 on The New York Times bestseller list. For free resources related to both books, see heathbrothers.com. Follow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts. Read more about Made to Stick or our Leadership Hall of Fame.