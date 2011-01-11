Google Launches Global Online Science Fair [Video]

For years, employees at Google have suggested a project near and dear to their nerd hearts: a Google-led science fair. “It’s come up over and over and over again,” says Cristin Frodella, a senior product marketing manager in education at Google. After all, many a Googler has fond childhood memories of explaining the genius of his or her biology experiment to passersby in a school gym. (Frodella and her best friend trained hamsters to ask for food by ringing a bell.)

Today those Googlers and budding scientists worldwide should be ecstatic. The company launched Google Science Fair, the first global online science competition. It’s open to full-time students ages 13 to 18, who are encouraged to use the panoply of Google products to record and share their work. “We want to let kids use our online tools so they can participate from anywhere in world,” Frodella tells Fast Company. “They may be home schooled or live in a remote place or not have a physical science fair in their area.” They do, however, need an Internet connection.

This is a far cry from your typical local science fair. Google’s competition kicked off this morning at its New York offices with some showy science courtesy of Syyn Labs, the company behind the Rube Goldberg machine for last year’s OK Go viral hit “This Too Shall Pass.” Syyn’s machine for Google fired a laser, activating a rover that lifted a red curtain draped over the fair’s logo. Then Google brought a riveting cast of scientists on stage to inspire the 100 or so local students in attendance.

Google’s partners include National Geographic, CERN, Scientific American, and Lego. Consequently, the judges are not your eighth-grade biology teacher and the football coach who took a freshman chemistry course. They include Vint Cerf, its chief Internet evangelist and one of the fathers of the Web, and National Geographic’s explorer-in-residence, the geneticist Spencer Wells.