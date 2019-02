Does Brown do it for you? Is FedEx shipping things to your world on time? Like Coke vs. Pepsi and iPhone vs. Android, when there are two major brands dominating a particular market, it normally comes down to personal preference.

This infographic by our friends at PackageFox breaks down the numbers for us. Not surprisingly, they’re very similar, but there is data in there that may help you make a decision on who to use next time it’s time to ship a sweater to Aunt Tilly.

Click to Enlarge