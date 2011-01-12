How a Breakthrough in Hysterectomies Could Lead to Better Family Photos

There’s a common link among photographers, scientists and surgeons: a lens. Whether it be inside a camera, a microscope, or an endoscope, success depends on the tiny glass pieces.

Follow us, here.

Olympus deals in lens mastery. The $9.8 billion-a-year Japanese company is built on improving them. A better lens means the company can sell better endoscopes, better microscopes, and better consumer cameras. Improve one, improve them all. In a move that exemplifies the company’s knack for using medical innovation to drive business in other fields, Olympus has come up with a tool for a new, minimally invasive hysterectomy procedure and parlayed the technology involved into its next-generation digital cameras.

Olympus might be best known for its cameras, but its real success is actually in health care. Health care tools account for some 40% of the company’s revenue. Not only is health care more lucrative, it makes for loftier goals–such as taking a crack at modernizing the hysterectomy. The company spent $1.9 billion on an acquisition and two years perfecting a new laparoscopic method. The hope is that doctors will adopt the new technique, and in doing so, buy an Olympus endoscope.

“We’re selling the procedure not the product,” CEO of Olympus America, Mark Gumz, tells Fast Company. “And that’s completely new to us.”

Whereas before most women needed two months to recover from a hysterectomy, now they’re back to work in a week with barely a scar, thanks to Olympus’ new laproscopes. Laproscopic surgery has been around for years, but doctors say newer, HD endoscopes make the revolution in hysterectomies possible. The cams are, in effect, surgeons’ eyes. Rather than split a patient open, doctors operate through tiny cuts in the skin. The laproscope, a snake-like tool with a camera at the tip, beams back HD video from inside the patient’s body.

Now here’s where your photos with the in-laws come in.