Change Generation: Jessica Mah and inDinero.com Make Business Finance Simple

About Jessica Mah: Back in the 8th grade, inDinero founder Jessica Mah was earning and spending thousands of dollars while trying to grow her first company. She didn’t know how much money the company was spending, what its profits looked like, or what its recurring monthly expenses looked like. Manually keeping track of the company’s money through Excel or Quickbooks proved to be painful, and no solution at the time allowed for her to automatically monitor her company’s finances. Fast forward six years later, and inDinero was born. Jessica holds degrees from Simon’s Rock the Early College, and the University of California at Berkeley, where she studied computer science and was president of the computer science undergraduate association.

About inDinero.com: inDinero helps business owners monitor the financial health of their companies. Most small business owners hate the idea of learning accounting software, so we’ve created a solution that’s easy for anyone to use. In less than 5 minutes, you’ll know precisely how much you’re earning, spending, what your cash situation looks like, and more. Since inDinero understands your spending, we can also remind you of upcoming bills to pay, and warn you about low balances and unusual account activity. inDinero works for your business, and is a new approach to business finance.

About shatterbox: Born to show young people that happy careers happen. The site features video vignettes of young professionals who have found fulfillment in fascinating careers. It also offers a dynamic social network, a resource blog and a brand new program to help launch young people into dream careers. The “Make Your Mark” competition gives $1,000 each month to a passionate young person trying to make their career dreams reality. From designers and musicians to filmmakers and entrepreneurs, shatterbox wants to help you make your mark.