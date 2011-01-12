Fast Blurbs: February 2011

Women in Japan give chocolate to their boyfriends and male friends on Valentine’s Day. Men reciprocate a month later, by gifting white chocolate on White Day.

Ana Behibek

In Saudi Arabia, sales of Valentine’s Day gifts, including roses and candy, are banned. Some florists deliver in the night, and black-market flower prices rise 500%.

Jeg Elsker Dig

In Denmark, suitors send anonymous handmade notes called gaekkebrev on Valentine’s Day. If the identity is guessed correctly, the note maker must also gift an Easter egg on Easter.

Fashion

This stainless-steel watch is a re-release of the Bauhaus-inspired 1962 original created by artist and designer Max Bill. The clean lines and simple black band of the Automatic Max Bill Watch fit nicely with the aesthetic of men’s fashion today: classic, preppy, well made. ($850, momastore.org)

Travel

Savvy travelers know where in Paris to find Notre Dame, but what about tracking down the best crepe vendor? Explore 15 cities with à la Carte’s hand-drawn maps. Each one features street names and metro stops, alongside charming tips culled from locals. When in Rome … (roughly $12, alacartemaps.com)