A Lapel Pin With a Purpose

By Terry Tamminen1 minute Read

After 9/11, every politician in America quickly donned an American flag lapel pin. Even nine years later, the patriotism of public officials who fail to wear the pin is called into question, while others are called hypocritical if they wear the pin while opposing things like legislation to give health benefits to 9/11 first responders. Could there be a pin that is unquestionably patriotic and that simultaneously makes the world a better place?

EcoAd

This week, CBS EcoMedia unveiled a “lapel pin” to go on advertising, a small leaf for something they call “eco-ads”. It works like this–a typical ad on TV, radio, a billboard, or any other media, sports the eco-ad logo because a percentage of the ad revenue is used to install a solar panel on a local school or community center. The advertiser gets the green halo and America reduces its addiction to polluting fossil fuels.

After a war in Iraq over oil, with thousands of lives lost and a trillion dollars squandered, I call the eco-ad “lapel pin” patriotic. It’s also a testament to American ingenuity–take dollars that would otherwise evaporate in an ether of quickly forgotten images and apply them instead to a tangible asset that saves money on a community’s energy bill, makes the air cleaner, and helps the country become more energy independent.

Why wouldn’t every advertiser do this? Perhaps because media companies and advertisers don’t know if the eco-ad logo will motivate consumers any more than we know if a flag pin on a politician’s lapel makes him/her more likely to do things that actually benefit the USA. But in today’s world of social media, consumers could use Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube for that matter, to spread the word that we can help the nation and the planet by supporting companies that use eco-ads to invest in our communities. More consumer response might result in more eco-ads and more funding of these smart, patriotic projects.

Solving global energy and climate change challenges demands that everyone make a contribution, not just wait for a new miracle technology or for the UN to replace the Kyoto Protocol with something more effective. The simple act of responding to an eco-ad may be a good start and a good way to endorse a lapel pin with a purpose.

About the author

From his youth in Australia to career experiences in Europe, Africa, China and across the United States, Terry has developed expertise in business, farming, education, non-profit, the environment, the arts, and government. A United States Coast Guard-licensed ship captain, Terry has long been drawn to the undersea world, starting in the 1960s with a family-run tropical fish breeding business in Australia and continuing with studies on conch depletion in the Bahamas, manatee populations in Florida coastal waters, and mariculture in the Gulf States with Texas A&M University. On land, Terry managed the largest sheep ranch east of the Mississippi, assisting the University of Minnesota in developing new methods of livestock disease control. Terry also managed a multi-million dollar real estate company, owned a successful recreational services business, and assisted the West African nation of Nigeria with the creation of their first solid waste recycling program. In 1993, Terry founded the Santa Monica BayKeeper and co-founded additional Waterkeeper programs in five California watersheds

More

