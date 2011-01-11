Courtney Love’s Twitter Rants Could Inspire Hole Mess of Lawsuits

A defamation lawsuit launched against

rock singer Courtney Love is scheduled to go to court on Feb. 6.

Love is accused of slandering fashion designer Dawn Simorangkir… via

Twitter. Not only that, but the results of this trial could affect

Twitter–and how users go about their business on the site–forever.

The allegations of the lawsuit are

rather simple. On March 17, 2009, Courtney Love wrote a series of

insulting messages via her @CourtneyloveUK Twitter account directed

at fashion designer Dawn Simorangkir. Love and Simorangkir were

embroiled in a dispute over a $4,000 payment for clothing received by

the musician. But Love, who

is known for erratic behavior on Twitter (and elsewhere),

escalated the dispute with several messages directed

at Simorangkir.

In a series of Twitter missives written

with a unique approach to grammar and spelling, Love called the

fashion designer a “drug-addled prostitute,” a “52 year old

desperate cokes ass [sic]”, a “nasty, lying, hosebag thief,” of

“having a history of dealing cocaine,” of having “lost all

custody of her child” and then a threat that she would end “up in

a circle of corched eaeth hunted til your dead [sic].” For good

measure, Love also posted insulting messages about Simorangkir on

MySpace and Etsy (!), where she referred to her as “the nastiest lying

worst person I have ever known, a thief a liar [sic]…evil

incarnate, vile horrible lying bitch.”

(Courtney Love was involved in a

high-profile

custody suit in 2009 in which she lost custody over daughter

Frances Bean Cobain.)

Simorangkir filed

libel charges against Courtney Love on March 26, 2009 in Los

Angeles Superior Court. In the complaint [PDF],

the fashion designer seeks unspecified punitive damages for

reputation done to her person and her business. The fact that the

court case is scheduled to go before judge Debre Weintraub in

February seems to imply that attempts to settle out of court failed.

As for the complaint itself, it

primarily consists of verbatim transcripts of twenty-odd pages of

erratically worded threats from Love. The complaint itself implies

Love suffers from “a drug induced psychosis, a warped understanding

of reality, or the belief that her money and fame allow her to

disregard the law.”