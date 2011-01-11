Verizon Gets the iPhone 4, Arriving February 10th From $199.99

It’s Verizon’s big day: Apple’s game-changing iPhone 4 has arrived to its network, ready to steal millions of unsatisfied customers from AT&T and launch Apple’s share price into the stratosphere.

Taking the stage just now, Verizon’s president and chief operating officer Lowell McAdam teased, “looks like you’re expecting a big announcement. I don’t think we’ll disappoint. If the press write something long enough, eventually it comes true.”

We’ve read reams of speculation about the Verizon iPhone, and McAdam obviously knows how to work a crowd. He set the stage by noting that, “We’ve made network quality the hallmark of the Verizon brand” and that Verizon has “the only infrastructure that’s future-proof, and we can deliver high-def and 3-D content over the 3-G system robustly.” It was an unmistakeable dig at the data and call-drop woes that the iPhone has caused AT&T and a subtle promise that the mobile broadband future that Apple helped usher in will work reliably on Verizon’s network.

Then came the big reveal: “Today we’re brinigng to market the fruit of our strategic partnership with another giant of the high tech industry, and that’s Apple.” The iPhone is coming to Verizon, officially, on February 10, 2011.

The 16GB model will cost $199.99, and the 32GB edition runs at $299.99, and both come with a two-year activation requirement–paralleling the pricing and availability on AT&T. The phone is a CDMA conversion of Apple’s existing iPhone 4 (not a

slightly-experimental LTE implementation as some had hoped, given

Verizon’s 4G capabilities).

Verizon’s also teasing an “exclusive opportunity” where existing customers can “get an iPhone 4 from our reserved quantity before they’re available to everyone else.” This offer requires customers to sign up from February 3rd onward, a week before the phone officially arrives in stores.