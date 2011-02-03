Pixar Turns 25

My, how Pixar has grown. The studio, officially created when Steve Jobs paid $10 million for George Lucas’s computer division of Lucasfilm, cut its teeth making animated commercials for companies including Listerine and Lifesavers. Toy Story in 1995 allowed Pixar to finally shed its ad-agency day job, leading to a boy-centered adolescence and 11 chart-topping full-length films. Since the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature was introduced in 2001, every movie Pixar has made — totaling more than $6 billion in worldwide box-office sales — has been nominated, and five have won. Still, 25 years is a long time to be putting off the ladies: Pixar has yet to make a movie with a female protagonist. Its 2012 film, which aims to change that, is appropriately called Brave. — Rachel Arndt