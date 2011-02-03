Triumph of the City book release

“There’s a lot to like about urban poverty,” writes Edward Glaeser in this provocative new book. When the Harvard economist looks at the poorest cities — Kinshasa, Rio — he sees not just deprivation but opportunity. People in slums are better off than their poor rural neighbors — happier, more likely to find a job, and with more means of advancement. And poverty is higher for new arrivals than for established residents, suggesting the benefits over time of urban living. “Better to hope for a world where cities can accommodate millions more of the rural poor,” he argues, “than to wish that those potential migrants would end their days in agricultural isolation.” With apologies to Henry David Thoreau and Jane Jacobs: Bring on the megacities! — MICHAEL SILVERBERG