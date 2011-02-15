advertisement
NASA’s Space-Shuttle Program Ends

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

Unless the new Congress approves an appropriations bill sending hundreds of millions of dollars to NASA, the space agency will launch its final space-shuttle mission on February 27, at 3:35 p.m., give or take 10 minutes. As the $115 billion reusable-orbital program retires, we look back at six notable missions from its 30-year history. — MS

sun, february 27

ORBIT
