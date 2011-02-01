Transmediale

“People have carpal tunnel because hardware wasn’t designed with humans in mind. The same problem exists with digital interfaces — human elements are often left out of code,” says Carolyn Guertin, a self-proclaimed cyberfeminist, University of Texas at Arlington professor, and speaker at this Berlin festival aimed at pondering the intersections of culture and technology. Just as gender and cultural studies transformed the humanities from “bastions of white male privilege” to supporters of inclusivity, Guertin says, it’s time to open up all things tech.— STEPHANIE SCHOMER