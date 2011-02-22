Digital Signage Expo

All the world’s a display — or it soon will be, if companies like Intel have their way. A sponsor at this Las Vegas expo, Intel is the computing power behind concepts like a vending machine covered in a giant LCD touch screen. When the screen senses snack-searchers approaching, it switches from ads to product displays. And — surprise! — a hidden camera records which ages and sexes consume which snacks. So while the trend in digital sign-age may be “getting the customer involved with the digital boards,” says event cofounder Chris Gibbs, the future will be about getting those boards to first interact with us. – RA