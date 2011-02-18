The biggest upset for the Cricket World Cup may have happened before the 43-day-long tournament even begins. Following concerns over security, Pakistan was stripped of its status as a host country in April 2009 and told it would have to host its home games in neighboring India. The Pakistan team threatened to withdraw, but after its opening matches were rescheduled to take place in Sri Lanka, the team decided not to skip the spotlight. And this year, it’ll be a big one: ESPN Star is broadcasting the games in 220 countries as part of a $1.1 billion deal. — JEREMY GORDON