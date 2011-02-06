advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Post — Super Bowl XLV Episode of Glee

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

 It’s official: Glee is bigger than the Beatles. In just two years, TV’s only musical comedy has charted more than 90 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles, besting the Fab Four’s group record of 71, which took more than three decades to secure. To be fair, the cast’s boffo sales (6.5 million albums, plus 17 mil-lion singles) are still a far cry from the 600 million posted by John, Paul, George, and Ringo. We suggest the folks behind the remaining Hot 100 record holder — Elvis Presley, who charted 108 singles — take a cue from Michael Jackson and Katy Perry, whose songs will be featured in this blockbuster episode: If you can’t beat ’em, sell ’em your licensing rights. — DAN MACSAI

SUN, FEBRUARY 06
CHART
Post — Super Bowl XLV Episode of Glee

Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life