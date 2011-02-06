Post — Super Bowl XLV Episode of Glee

It’s official: Glee is bigger than the Beatles. In just two years, TV’s only musical comedy has charted more than 90 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles, besting the Fab Four’s group record of 71, which took more than three decades to secure. To be fair, the cast’s boffo sales (6.5 million albums, plus 17 mil-lion singles) are still a far cry from the 600 million posted by John, Paul, George, and Ringo. We suggest the folks behind the remaining Hot 100 record holder — Elvis Presley, who charted 108 singles — take a cue from Michael Jackson and Katy Perry, whose songs will be featured in this blockbuster episode: If you can’t beat ’em, sell ’em your licensing rights. — DAN MACSAI