National Biodiesel Conference and Expo

Pack your party hat and your sustainably made kazoo if you’re headed to Phoenix for this year’s annual event. Two new decisions by the Environmental Protection Agency should make this a banner year for biodiesel. In October, the EPA approved raising the ethanol blend rate in gasoline to 15%, from 10%. The agency also announced that petroleum manufacturers must blend 800 million gallons of biodiesel into their U.S. product mix in 2011 and 1 billion gallons in 2012. (Biodiesel producers moved just 500 million gallons of the stuff in 2009.) According to the EPA, biodiesel, made from animal waste and agricultural oils, reduces greenhouse-gas emissions by as much as 86% when compared with petroleum. But this conference shouldn’t be a nonstop celebration: The $1-per-gallon biodiesel tax credit has yet to be resurrected. Passed in 2004 to encourage use of the fuel, the credit expired a year ago, and efforts to renew it have gotten lost in the legislative shuffle. — ADAM BONISLAWSKI