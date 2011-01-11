China’s Stealth Fighter Flies, But Does It Work By Ripping Off U.S. Tech?

China’s now test-flying its new J-20 stealth fighter, coincidental with a visit to the nation by Defense Secretary Robert Gates. But exactly how does the Chinese aircraft stealth tech work?

Unlike the U.S.’s vintage SR-71, world’s first stealthy aircraft the F-117 and the hugely impressive B-2, all developed under the utmost secrecy, the J-20 is having a particularly open development process (even more unusual when you consider China’s normal habitual secrecy). Last week it was having taxi tests, and now it looks like it’s flown for the first time:

You can bet your bottom dollar that American, European, Japanese, Russian, and who-knows-else security services have been training every space-borne radar, infra-red, and optical imaging system they can on the flight test zone, trying to learn how well the J-20 works.

But if you too are curious about how its stealth tech may (or may not) function, and how it compares to the F-22 Raptor, then read on. You’ll be surprised, or possibly not, by how similar the aircraft are.

No flat surfaces

Flat surfaces are very good at reflecting radar–if you’re using a dish far away to look at lots of flat surfaces, then lots of radar waves get sent back to you and you can tell where the target is. The original F-117 used lots of flat surfaces in its design, but each was carefully arranged so that the radar waves were bounced off in different directions. The new F-22 (like the B-2) avoids large flat surfaces, and uses a more aerodynamic shape, where blended curved surfaces bounce radar off harmlessly in directions away from the detecting dish. The J-20 looks like it uses very similar thinking–and the nose of the aircraft looks very familiar indeed.