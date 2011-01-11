The Chinese Film Industry Is Ready for Its Close-Up

The Chinese film industry has made a sudden leap onto the global big screen in recent months. Having wrapped up a year that grossed $1.5 billion in box office earnings, the country is now set to surpass India by 2015. India grossed $2.2 billion this year and the United States grossed $11 billion.

In 2010, 500 films were made in China and the country has a total of 313 movie theaters and 6,200 screens, 1,533 of which were added just last year–that’s an average of between three and four new screens added every day.

China’s film industry has started to emerge from a solely state-run enterprise into a global endeavor, with recent investments in both Hollywood and Bollywood marking the country’s new film prowess.

Goldstruck is one such project–a joint Indian-Chinese film that has the support of both private and state-backed funding.

“Chinese audiences are interested in Indian films and dance, but have little opportunity to experience Indian cinema,” says Cindy Shyu, CEO of Lighthouse Productions. “This film, I hope, will fill that gap.”

So what’s behind the industry’s rise?