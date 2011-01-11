Twitter Stats Reveal How the iPad, Kindle, and Nook Stack Up

We’ve seen the sales figures. We’ve heard the reviews. We know that Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Apple are having no trouble moving big units of their Kindles, Nooks, and iPads. But how are consumers finding the devices post-purchase?

That’s data we’re often not privy to, obfuscated by return rate percentages, generalized by customer satisfaction reports, or lost in the online shuffle of user reviews. Thankfully, companies and consumers are no longer at the mercy of such metrics. Using social media monitoring and analysis platform Crimson Hexagon, which offers a unique human-assisted approach to gauging public perception online, we can now see how the above devices and brands are performing in real time.

Recently Crimson has been monitoring the e-reader market, and analyzing hundreds of thousands of tweets to see how consumers are speaking about the Kindle, Nook and iPad. All this Twitter chatter revealed that the Kindle still very much dominates the market, but that the Nook is fast becoming a major player. Interestingly, the iPad received less favorable reviews as an e-reader, according to the study, “due to its glossy LCD display (less optimal for reading) and large size.”

Unlike the Nook and Kindle, which sport e-ink displays, the iPad features a color screen that can be hard on the eyes. While 40% of opinion analyzed by Crimson found that users generally enjoyed reading on an iPad, around 19% suggested that the screen isn’t as good for reading as other devices. What’s more, 17% of opinion complained of Apple’s best-seller being too big and heavy, and 10% complained of overheating issues. (Apple appears to be addressing some of these complaints with the iPad 2, which is likely to be smaller and lighter, as rumors have indicated.)