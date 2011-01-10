Syyn Labs Builds Rube Goldberg Machine for Google Science Fair

After Syyn Labs‘ OK Go music video became a viral hit, the phone started ringing with corporate clients eager to tap Syyn’s creativity to promote their projects. One company was Google. It hired Syyn to build a fun, science-related Rube Goldberg machine for tomorrow’s launch of its global science fair. The soundtrack for this contraption may not be OK Go, but the song suits the machine well: “C’Est Magnifique” by Luis Mariano. Once again, Syyn makes a series of chain reactions feel like a dance. We’ll have more Syyn and Google coverage tomorrow.

Here’s David Paris, a caterer in Miami, on how he found his calling building machines at Syyn Labs.