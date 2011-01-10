Porsche’s Head of Design: The 918 RSR Hybrid Is Made for Performance [Video]

When Porsche announced last Spring that it plans to built a production version of the 918 plug-in hybrid Spyder supercar, green car buffs rejoiced. At this week’s Detroit Auto Show, the luxury auto company upped the hybrid supercar ante with the 918 RSR racecar, a modified version of the Spyder hybrid. Fast Company sat down with Michael Mauer, Porsche’s head of design, at the Detroit Auto Show and talk about the new vehicle.

The 918 RSR features a a V-8 engine, an ultra-impressive 767 horsepower, and a 36,000 rpm electric flywheel power generator that gathers kinetic energy from the vehicle’s wheels and converts it to electricity. Once sufficient electricity is gathered, drivers can press a button to release it for acceleration.



While the 918 Spyder is focused on both performance and fuel economy, the RSR is “purely performance,” explains Mauer. It is, he says, the coupe version of the Spyder. The vehicle is fuel efficient in the sense that racecar drivers have to make fewer pitstops than they might with less efficient vehicles, but chances are that everyday drivers won’t spring for the RSR–it will cost somewhere in the range of $600,000.