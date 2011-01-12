Radical Idea #12

“Public education right now is like telling doctors and nurses that they have to save lives without any materials: You can’t have any tools, you can’t have any medicines, but you still have to save lives — and if you don’t, we’re going to punish you in some way. That’s what education feels like. We’re expected to produce great citizens after students go through 12 years of school, but we’re not given any tools to make that happen. I would make sure that we have updated textbooks in the classrooms, supplies for labs, and instruments for music.”
— Kara Smith, teacher at Lake City High School in Idaho
Back to: How to Spend $100 Million to Really Save Education
How Would You Spend $100 Million To Save Education?
We want to create a discussion about investing in the future of education. Contribute by tweeting your answer to How Would You Spend $100 Million To Save Education? Or ask anyone who tweets for his or her ideas by including their Twitter username in the your question.