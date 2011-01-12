Orbit: NASA’s Space-Shuttle Program Ends

STS-1: Columbia, 1981 Cost: $214 million Distance traveled: 1,074,000 miles Orbits: 37 Mission: Ensure safety of the space shuttle in takeoff, orbit and landing Results: After 10 years of R&D, the shuttle proves that safely returning a crew to Earth is possible.

STS-F1L: Challenger, 1986

Cost: $328 million

Distance traveled: 18 miles

Orbits: 0

Mission: Deploy a communications satellite and a device to measure Halley’s Comet

Results: It explodes 73 seconds after liftoff and kills seven astronauts.





STS-34: Atlantis, 1989

Cost: $499 million

Distance traveled: 1,800,000 miles

Orbits: 79

Mission: Launch an unmanned, Jupiter-bound Galileo probe

Results: The probe completes an eight-year-in-depth study of Jupiter and its moons.





STS-31: Discovery, 1990

Cost: $499 million

Distance traveled: 2,068,213 miles

Orbits: 80

Mission: Launch Hubble Space Telescope into orbit

Results: The Hubble’s 20-year run gives scientists major insights into the age of expansion, age of the universe and the life cycle of stars.