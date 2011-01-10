FC Behind the Scenes: Photo Shoot at Syyn Labs

The challenge of photographing the gang at Syyn Labs was capturing their individual talents and playful sense of mischief (read: firing fireballs into the L.A. night sky). They’re the embodiment of a Rube Goldberg machine, an eclectic cast of characters who pool their talents to create amazing spectacles for the likes of OK Go and Google.
Here’s a glimpse of the five-and-a-half-hour shoot by photographer Angela Boatwright that lasted until 1 a.m. (typical office hours at Syyn). The chap twirling fire while balanced on an exercise ball is Eric Gradman, a software engineer, roboticist, and circus performer. Dan Busby, a physicist and engineer, demonstrates the high-voltage arc in a Jacob’s Ladder demo.
Video courtesy of Syyn Labs.
Making of the Rube Goldberg machine