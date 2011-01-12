Re: November 2010

Living Strong I don’t know if Lance Armstrong did drugs, and frankly, I don’t care (“Can Livestrong Survive Lance?”). I’m a cancer survivor, and it’s true: Cancer may leave your body, but it never leaves your life. Lance never wavered in his mission to fight the big C, including founding the Lance Armstrong Foundation, which is filled with a talented staff that provides outreach and support information to anyone dealing with cancer (a benefit I never had). Last spring, my husband was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Choice of treatment was a huge consideration, and he marvels at how much Livestrong’s resources guided his decision process. In my book, Lance has paid his dues.

Patti Brady

Santa Cruz, California I’m disappointed with Fast Company . The headline and content give the impression that Lance is already guilty. You are contributing to the potential problem you write about — the downfall of Livestrong. Let them catch him before you convict him, please! Otherwise, let’s not tear down another hero. We need them more than ever. Mark Von Der Linn

Scottsdale, Arizona In May 2000, I was diagnosed with the same variety of testicular cancer that Lance Armstrong had been diagnosed with four years prior. I was told I had six weeks to live. I remember being in the hospital that summer for chemotherapy and shuffling (very painfully) up the ward to watch the Tour de France. Armstrong stormed up a mountain and left his rivals in the dust. There I sat knowing that four years earlier he had been in exactly the same position as me. While those toxic chemicals were medicine for my body, watching that ride was medicine for my soul. I didn’t painfully shuffle back to bed — I effortlessly glided. No investigation or verdict can ever tarnish what Armstrong has done for the millions of people battling cancer.

Andy Anderson

Bangor, Northern Ireland Solving Starbucks It’s great that this conversation is happening, but it must be just as consumer driven as corporate driven, if not more so (“What Are You Going to Do About This Damn Cup?”). Innovative compostable-cup solutions do nothing to shift our thinking — they only reinforce our dependence on disposable items. We must come to the collective realization that nothing in life is disposable, or our problems will not go away. Derek McCarty

Brooklyn, New York Give Thanks As a college student, I use internships to explore job opportunities, and “Two Little Words” is one more useful tool I’ll have when making decisions about my future (Do Something). I’ll think twice before taking a position with a company that won’t acknowledge my work or assistance with a simple thank-you. Sure, it’s a tough economy, but bottom-line, manners are a part of corporate culture. Good companies should demand them.

Kaylee Gardner

San Diego, California The purpose of interns is not “brewing coffee, making copies, or stuffing envelopes,” as Nancy Lublin suggests. Interns should be shadowing employees or working — with guidance — on real projects. Her abuse of interns portends her attitude toward “little people.” My advice? If you work for an organization that refers to you as a “little person,” leave immediately. You can do better. Saying thank you to someone while using a condescending and belittling title is not saying thank you at all. Max Lent

Webster, New York Toon Town Phineas and Ferb got a lot of press this fall, but I preferred Fast Company ‘s coverage (“Unleash the Merch-inator”). Great article. The ability to speak with multiple audiences — without their knowing it — is gold. Having grown up on Pinky and the Brain, I always appreciated its ability to draw in adults. Phineas and Ferb sounds like it has a similar winning formula and will end up a licensing powerhouse.

Bradford Hines

