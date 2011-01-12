Thomas Broberg’s Vision for Volvo’s Crash-Free Future

Broberg, 42, studies the driving habits of the aging to develop cars that will keep them — and other drivers — safe.

“Baby boomers are going to live longer, and healthier, than any generation before, which means there will be a higher percentage of older drivers on the road. There’s a misconception that they’re involved in more accidents than younger drivers, but they’re not. They just have different reactions. We recently tracked senior drivers’ eye movements in intersections and learned that they focus on line markings and road signs, while younger drivers focus on moving objects like other cars, bicyclists, and pedestrians. We have to consider this significant behavioral difference as we design safety technologies. The solution is to build cars with senses. We have cars today that can recognize a potential collision, feel if the driver is responding or not, and automatically apply the brakes if necessary. The next big step toward a crash-free future will be designing cars that can communicate with one another and everything that is around them.”

-Online Extended Q&A-

Fast Company: Improving road safety seems like quite the challenge to take on.

TB: Road safety is not just a problem—it’s an epidemic. If you look at the US alone, 37,000 Americans lost their lives in traffic accidents last year, and more than a million were injured. The UN estimates that 1.2 billion people are killed globally each year. We have to have knowledge about the drive from two different aspects, both how our bodies can avoid forces when in a collision and how drivers behave. It’s more about psychology and cognitive science.

FC: What are some of those behavioral differences?