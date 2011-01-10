Verizon’s iPhone Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know

It’s all but officially confirmed that Verizon will finally be revealing its own version of Apple’s iconic iPhone at a press event tomorrow. Here’s everything you need to know about the rumors and the speculation online.

Press Event

Verizon’s President and COO Lowell McAdam is due to present the “latest news” from his company tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. EST at the Frederick P. Rose Hall, “Home of Jazz” in New York. So say a number of specific invitations that have gone out to key tech press figures recently, and Verizon is being particularly mercurial about the details of the event and in the ticket allocation–the invitations are “not transferable and should not be posted or shared.”

Such a level of secrecy is typical of a top-line Apple event, even while there’s no specific mention of Apple here. The tech media instantly jumped to the conclusion that it was finally time for Verizon to unveil its iPhone, ending years of speculation.

All that speculation came to an end when the Wall Street Journal leaped into the fray with a piece titled “Verizon Finally Lands the iPhone” which confidently asserted “The iPhone is finally coming to Verizon Wireless. The largest U.S. wireless carrier will make the long-awaited announcement at an event Tuesday.” While the article is still essentially speculative, we have long suspected that Apple uses the WSJ as an official(ish) leak valve, which means the news is about as convincingly true as any rumor can ever be.

Further confirmation the event is what we think it is comes from the fact that journalists from influential tech blog Gizmodo appear not to have been invited. Gizmodo seems to be on an Apple blacklist after controversially leaking the design of last year’s iPhone 4 far ahead of an official release.