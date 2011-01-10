Why Generic Products Can Make You Feel Bad About Yourself

People often buy brand-name products over their generic alternatives for fairly obvious reasons. They may trust high-end brands more, or feel that using them conveys to others a sense of their own taste, coolness, or affluence.

But the influence of brands and logos on our behavior goes

well beyond the moment of product choice–when actually using the product, we continue to feel the brand’s influence. For instance, studies show that people give

more creative solutions to a problem after seeing an Apple logo than an IBM

logo. Other studies have shown that wearing counterfeit versions of brand-name products

makes people feel less authentic, and actually increases their likelihood of

both behaving dishonesty and

distrusting others.

A new paper from researchers at

National Sun Yat-Sen University in Taiwan offers yet another surprising

demonstration of the power of branding: Using a generic product, rather than a

brand-name one, can actually undermine the user’s sense of self-worth.

In one study, college seniors seated at a desktop Mac were

randomly assigned to use either a generic keyboard and mouse or brand-name

Apple accessories. They used the

computer to fill out an online resume, and after finishing were asked to

estimate their future monthly earnings.

Those who used generic accessories said that they would earn, on average,

10% less than those who used the brand-name accessories.

In another study, men were given a cell phone so that they

could call a woman they had just been introduced to and ask her on a date. When

they tried to use the phone, they discovered that the battery had died, and

were given either a brand-name replacement or a cheaper generic cell phone

battery. Men who used the generic

battery later rated themselves as significantly less attractive than brand-name

battery users, and felt that they had a lower sense of self-worth.

Across both studies, participants had no idea whatsoever that their own self-evaluations were being affected

by the products they were using.

Most of us assume that this sort of thing stops in childhood–when being given the less expensive version of the toy, sneakers, or designer

jeans you really wanted is a source

of embarrassment as well as disappointment. These studies suggest that as adults, we

continue to unconsciously see our own

worth to some extent as a function of whether or not we buy, or are given, the

“good version” of the products we use.