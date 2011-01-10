IBM Is (Still) the Patent King in the U.S. [Video]

IBM has emerged, yet again, as the United States’ patent king for 2010. It’s the 18th straight year it’s topped the list for the most new patents, and it actually grew the number it owns by an impressive 20%. That wasn’t the fastest growth, however: Apple was tops in that category.

In its press release about the news, IBM is proud to blow its own trumpet and notes this is the 18th consecutive year it’s “topped the list of the world’s most inventive companies.” And while it’s a bit of a stretch to equate patent awards with inventiveness (especially given the increasing controversy about the U.S. patent system, driven by excessive patent trolling), it’s unquestionably impressive. IBM also became the first company to be “granted as many as 5,000 U.S. patents in a single year,” with 5,896 awarded in 2010–a stark contrast to the 50 years it took IBM’s engineers to mark their first 5,000 total patents following the company’s 1911 founding.

IBM’s figure last year is 20% higher than in 2009. While that’s less than the overall growth of the patent archive–there were 31% more patents added in 2010 versus 2009–it isn’t a bad sign for IBM at all, since the 31% growth in patent awards is the largest on record for the USPTO.

Remember that IBM spends enormous amounts on patents that seem to extend far beyond the business domains you may be familiar with–it’s responsible for a scanning-tunneling microscope breakthrough that gave us the world’s smallest logo, in just a few atoms (shown above).