Smartphones on the Ground: Ex-Green Berets Bring Tech to Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan

In the battles to defeat insurgents—and win hearts and minds—in Iraq and Afghanistan, the most powerful weapon troops often need is not brawn. It’s information. Information about whether a certain village leader can be trusted or not. Information about whether there have been attacks recently on the road you’re about to travel down. Information about who’s likely to lie to you and who’s likely to tell the truth.

And yet, many of the units tasked with building relationships in the areas in which they’re operating–to bring stability and ferret out enemy fighters–are hobbled by antiquated intelligence systems incapable of serving up the information those units need as quickly and effectively as they require. That’s why a team of ex-Green Berets founded Aptus Technologies. They’re now building the tools they wish they’d had–tools that a U.S. Army colonel tasked with exploring new communication and information devices for the military says could one day turbo-charge troops’ ability to complete their missions, and save the lives of U.S. soldiers in the process.

Aptus’ core offering is the Threat Act Program, or TAP, a data-mining tool that quickly serves up the relevant information a unit needs.

For example, let’s say a unit has gone to meet with a group of village leaders about a project to shore up the area’s infrastructure. A new man shows up at the meeting, one the unit has never met before. A village leader tells the unit that the new man is critical to the project. Now the unit has to decide: Can they trust the man, or is he potentially a spy? Should he be included in the discussions or sent away? Do they task him with certain parts of the project? Do they give him money to get started?

Currently, such a unit would have no way of immediately tapping into any intelligence the military might already have on the man. Instead, they would have to wait until they returned to base to log into military computers. Then they would have to perform old-school queries on a slew of databases, queries that might return hundreds of reports in which the man’s name was mentioned. The unit would then have to sort through those reports one by one, searching for the relevant information on him. The most recent reports might not even appear in the results, because of the procedures the military follows to process and catalog new information.

In other words, it would be a long, arduous slog through mountains of possibly outdated information before the unit could make an assessment of whether the man might be a valuable addition to the project–or a potential threat. And in the meantime, days if not weeks that could have been spent advancing the military’s goals would have been lost.